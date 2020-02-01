Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, February 1st, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, February 1st, 2020.

The President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump has imposed an immigration visa ban on Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Myanmar, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan were also affected in the fresh travel restrictions. The WSJ quoted Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, as saying the new immigration restrictions were designed to “address security concerns in the way the banned countries track their own citizens, share information with the U.S. and cooperate on immigration matters.”

Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, is among 13 high-risk African countries for coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The other countries identified by the health body are Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius,, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

The United Kingdom (UK) on Friday, January 31, officially left the European Union (EU) after 47 years of membership. The UK’s exit was marked by both celebrations and anti-Brexit protests, as candlelit vigils were held in Scotland, which voted to stay in the EU, while Brexiteers partied in London’s Parliament Square.

The federal government will not stop Nigerians from travelling to China or any other country where coronavirus has manifested. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known while addressing newsmen shortly after a meeting of the inter-ministerial and multi-sectoral committee on coronavirus held at the Ministry of Health, Abuja on Friday.

The leadership and members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday protested the Supreme Court nullification of the election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state. The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, said their presence was to present protest papers to the embassies. He lamented the January 14 judgment, saying it should be reviewed.

The US Embassy in Nigeria has denied reports that it rejected the visa request of Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, Concise News reports. Oyedepo was at the Lagos Embassy of the US on Thursday but was reportedly denied the visa with the officials telling him he is not qualified for renewal, urging him to try another time.

Some commercial motorcycle operators in Lagos State have protested the recent restriction of Okada and tricycle movement to some areas in the Southwest state. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, had earlier announced that the government would enforce the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas, as well as major highways and bridges from February 1.

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has regained freedom after being detained for 30 days by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Sani was released on Thursday evening after meeting the bail conditions. He had been granted bail in the sum of N10m by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has joined English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season. The Red Devils do not have the option to buy the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations highest goalscorer at the end of the term. Ighalo, who is making a return to the Premier League, becomes the first Nigerian to team up with the most successful EPL club.

The 2020 January transfer window closes today, Friday, January 31, with Premier League clubs bolstering their squads for the remainder of the season.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.