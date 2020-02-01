US-based rapper Speed Darlington has sent strict warning to music lovers who compare him to controversial singer, Naira Marley.

Concise News reports that fans have compared the music acts’ choice of using ladies with big butts in their videos.

In a video on Instagram, Darlington reminded them that he has been in the music industry way before the “Tesumole” crooner came into limelight.

“I am the king of big booty video, Naira Marley is my son, I’ve been bringing out big booty videos before there was a marlian.m there was no Marley in 16, 13, 12 even 2011.

He reiterated “Don’t you dare say that I am like him, he is like me, I’m not like him. I’ve been here since 2010. check my resume. 500 grams of gold.

Meanwhile, Marley came more into limelight, after his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that he is facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

According to the counts, he allegedly committed the offences on 26 November, 2018, 11 December, 2018, and 10 May, 2019.

The “Issa goal” singer was arraigned on 20 May before Justice Oweibo, but he denied the charges.