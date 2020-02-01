LASU, Michigan State University Sign International Academic Agreement

The Lagos State University (LASU) and Michigan State University (MSU), USA, have signed an international academic agreement.

The signing of the agreement took place at the Vice Chancellor’s Conference Room, Faculty of Science New Complex, Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos, Thursday, 30th January,2020.

At the signing, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Damola Oke, who stood in for the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, NPOM, described the collaboration as another landmark in the history of the University.

“We are interested in this and we will sign the agreement on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, who is out of Lagos attending to other University related engagement. We believe the two institutions will benefit from this”.

The Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof. Benjamin Aribisala, who facilitated the agreement highlighted some of the benefits as students/staff exchange, joint research work, field work, data collection and analysis and more. He noted that the main ingredient for any research work is data. He thanked the Management for making the signing of the agreement a reality.

His counterpart, Coordinator, Engagement in Data Science, Michigan State University, Dr. Dennis Ikpe, was excited the agreement saw the light of the day. He stated that a lot of work had gone into the signing and strongly believed the two great Institutions would benefit from the agreement.

Thereafter, Prof. Oke and the Registrar, Mohammed Olayinka Amuni, signed on behalf of LASU, with the Deputy Registrar, Legal, Mrs Boyejo supervising the signing.

The University Librarian, Dr Lai Adebayo, Deputy Registrar( VCO), Mrs Anat Adesukanmi, Director, LIDC, Prof. Moses Akanbi, HOD, Fisheries, Prof. Shehu Akintola, Coordinator, CIPPR, Ademola Adekoya and other very senior officers from Faculty of Science witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Other universities on the card of the international academic agreement are Cape Town University, South Africa, Egerton University, Kenya and University of Sierra Leone, Sierra Leone. The Universities are across two continents, Africa and South America.