La Liga: Real Madrid Edge Out Atletico Madrid To Open Six-Point Lead

Karim Benzema scored the winner as Real Madrid overcame local rivals Atletico Madrid 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Concise News understands that head coach Zinedine Zidane’s double substitution at half-time changed the match.

But long-time rivals and second-placed Barcelona can cut the gap back to three points by beating Levante at home on Sunday.

This is Atletico’s fifth game without a win.

Diego Simeone’s team were greatly better in the first half and should have taken one of many decent chances.

But Zidane’s double change was a recognition of Atletico’s superiority as he reverted to the more familiar 4-3-3 with Modric deeper in midfield.

The balance shifted immediately as the former UEFA Champions League winner dominated the start of the second half.