Canadian singer, Justin Bieber has joined the plethora of entertainers who have paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died last Sunday.
Concise News reports that Bryant, alongside his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA, on Sunday, January 26.
Since the NBA star was pronounced dead, entertainers and fans have in one way or the other paid tribute to him.
In his own way, Beiber is honouring Bryant with an imagery of the Black Mamba balling out with the Lakers.
Justin’s team reached out to Idiot Box Art owners Emily Bright and Tamara Martin to purchase their newest original piece honoring Kobe … and the Biebs snagged one for only $1,200, TMZ reports.
Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant
Alicia Keys and Boy II Men paid him a tribute on Grammy Awards stage.
Recall that Bryant died on the day 62nd annual Grammy awards was held.
Alicia Keys, who was the host of the event, said: “Earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.
“We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this,” she went on. “So we wanted to do something that could describe, a tiny bit, how we all feel right now.”
Boyz II Men then joined her in a surprise performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” in honor of Bryant.