Canadian singer, Justin Bieber has joined the plethora of entertainers who have paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died last Sunday.

Concise News reports that Bryant, alongside his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA, on Sunday, January 26.

Since the NBA star was pronounced dead, entertainers and fans have in one way or the other paid tribute to him.

In his own way, Beiber is honouring Bryant with an imagery of the Black Mamba balling out with the Lakers.

Justin’s team reached out to Idiot Box Art owners Emily Bright and Tamara Martin to purchase their newest original piece honoring Kobe … and the Biebs snagged one for only $1,200, TMZ reports.

The cartoon art — depicting a teddy bear wearing Kobe’s #8 Lakers jersey over a Mamba hoodie and some Nikes — is made of hand-cut wood covered in acrylic paint and finished with a coat of resin. The piece is one of 5 created, and it’s 41.5 inches X 24 inches.