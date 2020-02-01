It Hurts To See People Become Popular After Death- Juliana Olayode

Actor and author Juliana Olayode has shared her two cents on how people get more fame and appreciation after their demise than when they were alive.

Olayode who came into limelight after she starred in Funke Akindele’s “Jenifa’s Diary”, in a long epistle questioned why people do not celebrate others when they are alive, but post their photos with emotional captions to celebrate their life after death.

“I feel like people get more ‘love’ and get more ‘popular’ and get more ‘appreciated’ when they die than in their lifetime and it’s something that really hurts me, it’s something I still can’t wrap my head around.

Preaching love and care, the author called for the need to appreciate people as often as possible because when they are gone, they will never be able to read epistles that are written about them.

“All of a sudden everyone knows that person and posting the person’s picture and writing epistles that they didn’t write in the person’s lifetime when the person could see it or read it…et’s appreciate them as often as we can now that they are alive and can see, hear and read about everything they mean to us, because when they are gone, they no longer know what is happening here, they’ll never be able to read the epistle you post about them on social media, or hear the things you tell people about them, or know how much they made you smile and impacted you. Now is the time to do that; celebrate their birthdays, their anniversaries, their victories, be there for them when they fail, just let them know how much they mean to you.”

In another news, the beautiful movie star is also known for being a public critic of sex before marriage among Nigerian youths.

She was born in a family of eight and was brought up in Lagos, Nigeria.