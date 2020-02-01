Increased Allowance: NYSC Speaks On Payment Of Arrears To Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described as false the story making the round that the Director-General of the Scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim said that Corps Members would receive arrears as a fall out of the recent pay raise given to them by the Federal Government which has been roundly appreciated by Corps Members and Nigerians.

The management of NYSC in a statement said advised corps members and members of the public to disregard the news of payment of various sums of money as arrears to ex – Corps Members of 2018 Batches and serving Corps Members of 2019 Batches.

The statement read: “The attention of the Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme has been drawn to a false story purported to have emanated from the Director-General of the Scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim to the effect that Corps Members would receive arrears as a fall out of the recent pay raise given to them by the Federal Government which has been roundly appreciated by Corps Members and Nigerians.

“Indeed, the fulfillment of the promise of the increment by the Federal Government is borne out of utmost concern for the welfare of our patriotic youths and commencement date is January 2020 as budgeted in the 2020 fiscal year.

“Therefore, Corps Members and members of the public are hereby advised to disregard the so – called purported breaking news from the DG NYSC, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim announcing the payment of various sums of money as arrears to ex – Corps Members of 2018 Batches and serving Corps Members of 2019 Batches.

“Kindly verify information from the NYSC official platforms or the State Secretariats nationwide on issues concerning the Corps. Never respond to bogus instructions on phantom sites and sources.”