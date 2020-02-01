How Much Did Jesus Charge For Last Supper? Daddy Freeze Asks Sinach

Controversial on-air personality and religion critic Daddy Freeze has attacked gospel singer, Sinach for charging a sum of N5 million for her forthcoming musical concert.

Concise News reports that the singer who is billed to perform in Lagos on March 22, 2020 has rolled out the prizes for tickets.

According to the ticket prizes, N5 million is for guests preferring the Platinum table; N3 million for Diamond table; N1 million for Gold table, among others.

Daddy Freeze however found the prizes outrageous, as he asked how much Jesus charge for last supper.

The media mogul wrote “Platinum table 5M? How much did Christ charge for the last supper?”

Daddy Freeze then quoted Matthew 10:8, which said “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give,” to buttress his point.