EPL: Rudiger’s Brace Rescues Unimpressive Chelsea At Leicester

Antonio Rudiger scored an unlikely brace against Leicester to marked his 100th appearance for Chelsea but it was only enough for a draw as Frank Lampard’s side are still looking for a first Premier League away win in 2020.

The battle between third and fourth in the Premier League table sparked into life after the interval, Chelsea going ahead at the King Power Stadium when Rudiger nodded in Mason Mount’s corner.

However, Chelsea’s lead lasted less than 10 minutes, Harvey Barnes drawing the hosts level with the aid of a deflection off Reece James to leave Willy Caballero – picked ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga – no chance.

The Argentine goalkeeper, making his first league start since May 2019, had little chance of keeping out Leicester’s second goal, Ben Chilwell popping up at the back post to convert Youri Tielemans’ low cross by sweeping the ball in with his right foot.

Yet, just like their opponents, the Foxes failed to hold on to their advantage.

Having converted at one end, Chilwell was beaten to Mount’s delivery from out wide by Rudiger, who sent a looping header over Kasper Schmeichel and into the net in the 71st minute.