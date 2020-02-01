No lesser than 60 persons have been arrested, after eight people died in a clash between members of Aiye and Bagger cult gangs in Delta state.

Concise News understands that the clash which occurred in Orhuwhorun and neighbouring communities under Udu Local Government Area of the state, lasted for over a week.

Some of the residents in the area are also said to have fled their homes over fears of being attacked in the clash between the two rival cult groups.

Speaking with newsmen, a policeman, who asked to be anonymous confirmed that over 60 persons suspected to members of the two cults have been arrested by operatives of the newly formed ‘Operation Safe Delta’ of the Delta State Police Command.

Also confirming the incident was Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who said: “My men have made many arrests in Udu over the rival cult clashes in Orhuwhorun.

“We will not tolerate this nonsense under my watch. Many of the cult members are now in police custody.”