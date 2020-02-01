Buhari Takes Action As US Issues Travel Ban On Nigeria

Following an immigration visa ban imposed on Nigeria by the United States, President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee to review the policy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, on Saturday.

Concise News reports that, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Myanmar, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan were also affected in the fresh travel restrictions on Friday.

According to Adesina, the committee which is headed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola would work closely with the US government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.

The statement read: “On January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Homeland Security announced temporary travel restrictions on six countries, including Nigeria.

“For Nigeria, the restriction is the suspension of the issuance of ‘immigrant visas’ to Nigerian passport holders only.

“This suspension shall come into effect on February 21, 2020. The suspension does not apply to other US visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travel.

“The DHS states the suspension of ‘immigrant visas’ became necessary following a review and update of the methodology (performance metrics) adopted by the US Government to assess compliance of certain security criteria by foreign governments.

“This resulted in certain enhancements on how information is shared between Nigeria and the US.

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security.

“Accordingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, to be chaired by the Honourable Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements.”