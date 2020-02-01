Home » Brexit: Celebrations, Protests Trail UK’s Departure From European Union

February 01, 2020
After the departure of the United Kingdom from EU, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to bring the country together (image courtesy: Getty)

The United Kingdom (UK) on Friday, January 31, officially left the European Union (EU) after 47 years of membership.

Concise News understands that this eventually happened more than three years after the UK voted to do so in a referendum.

The UK’s exit was marked by both celebrations and anti-Brexit protests, as candlelit vigils were held in Scotland, which voted to stay in the EU, while Brexiteers partied in London’s Parliament Square.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, has vowed to bring the country together.

“For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come,” he said in a message released on social media before the UK’s departure.

“And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss.

“And then of course there is a third group – perhaps the biggest – who had started to worry that the whole political wrangle would never come to an end.

“I understand all those feelings and our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together now and take us forward.”

