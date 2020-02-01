ASUU Strike Averted As FG Pays Lecturers Amid IPPIS Tension

Federal Government has retracted from its threat not to pay January salary of the staff of the federal universities, polytechnic and colleges of education, thereby halting the nationwide strike billed to commence on Monday, February 3.

It was gathered that the Federal Government has decided to halt its enforcement mechanism for a month with a view that the issues surrounding the scheme would have been sorted out.

The academic staff of the federal institutions in Nigeria has been at loggerhead with the federal government as a result of the refusal of the academic staff to enrol under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) scheme, claiming that it does not accommodate the peculiarities of the academic staff.

In a letter from the office of the Accountant General of the federation, signed by the Director of IPPIS, Olufehinti, O. J, dated January 21, 2020, and directed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Minister was ordered not to release funds for payment of January salaries of the tertiary institutions.

Following the directive from the government, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) directed its members nationwide to go on strike as soon as the Federal Government stops lecturers’ salaries.

However, the saga took a different twist as staff of the universities have started receiving their salaries for the month of January.

It was gathered that the staff of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and the University of Ibadan (UI) have been paid January salaries.