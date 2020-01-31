Home » World Hijab Day: FOMWAN Urges Protection Of Women’s Dignity

World Hijab Day: FOMWAN Urges Protection Of Women’s Dignity

By - 1 minute ago on January 31, 2020
World Hijab Day: FOMWAN Urges Protection Of Women’s Dignity

A Muslim woman, Hajiya Amina Namadi Sambo using hijab (image courtesy YouTube)

The Federation of Muslim Women Associations (FOMWAN) has called on all stakeholders to support the protection of women’s dignity.

Concise News reports that the appeal was made in Ilorin on Friday in a statement signed by Hajia Bilkis Oladimeji, FOMWAN member, to mark the World Hijab Day.

The World Hijab Day (WHD) is an annual event founded by Nazima Khan in 2013 after being a victim of Hijab victimisation and in recognition of millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the hijab and live a life of modesty.

She explained that every 1st of February has been set aside as WHD to create awareness on the importance of Hijab to female Muslims and to protect their dignity and enhance righteousness as stated in the Holy Qur’an.

Oladimeji, who is also the Coordinator of Coalition of Muslim Women Association (COMWA) in Kwara, said the group will commence the celebration of 2020 edition with a Special Juma’at Service at the FOMWAN Central Mosque, Ilorin.

According to her, this will follow with a lecture with the theme: “Unity in diversity”, on February 1, to be delivered by various Islamic scholars.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.