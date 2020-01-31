US Visa: Donald Trump Imposes Immigrant Ban On Nigeria

The President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump has imposed an immigration visa ban on Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria.

Concise News reports that according to the Wall Street Journal, Myanmar, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan were also affected in the fresh travel restrictions.

It quoted Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, as saying the new immigration restrictions were designed to “address security concerns in the way the banned countries track their own citizens, share information with the U.S. and cooperate on immigration matters”.

The Trump administration is banning immigration from Nigeria in an expansion of its policy blocking travel from the country.

The U.S. government says Nigeria did not comply with its minimum security standards.

What this latest decision by Trump means is that citizens of Nigeria would not be allowed to apply for visas to migrate to the United States.

It would be recalled that last week, the Wall Street Journal had hinted that Nigeria will be part of the countries to be hit by the US visa restriction.

Reacting to the report on Monday, the Nigerian government had said that the “speculated” plan by the US to add it to its existing list of visa travel ban countries is “ill-conceived”.