US Embassy Speaks On Visa Denial Of Bishop Oyedepo

The US Embassy in Nigeria has denied reports that it rejected the visa request of Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church to the country, Concise News reports.

Oyedepo was at the Lagos Embassy of the US on Thursday but was reportedly denied the visa with the officials telling him he is not qualified for renewal, urging him to try another time.

The development, caused a little drama as the preacher queried officials of the embassy for the refusal, saying he has been travelling to the US since the 1980s without committing any crime or breaking rules.

This Day reports that Oyedepo wanted to make some calls, but was barred from doing so at the precincts of the visa-issuing section of the embassy. The embassy has not made any statement about the incident.

Sources at the embassy, however, said the clergyman might have called some persons to intervene on his behalf with the visa finally issued.

However, in a tweet on Friday, the Embassy said reports claiming that it denied the popular pastor visa request is false.

The embassy, however, advised Nigerians to be wary of false information making the rounds.

The tweet reads: “#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false. pic.twitter.com/H1pDwhf9XW — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) January 31, 2020

Also, Winners Chapel has refuted media reports that Bishop Oyedepo was denied an entry visa into President Donald Trump’s country.

In a statement on Friday, Chairman, Editorial and Media Board of Winners, Prof. Sheriff Folarin, said that Oyedepo was not at the US Embassy on Thursday.

He added that the pastor was at no time denied an entry visa into America.

He said, “Mainstream and online media spaces this morning (Friday) were abuzz with the news that Bishop David Oyedepo was denied an entry visa to the United States on Thursday, January 30, 2020. We wish to put it on record and categorically submit that this piece of information is not true. At no time was the Bishop denied a visa, nor did he create a scene at the US consulate in Lagos, as purported by some mainstream and online newspapers.

“The Bishop renewed his visa, last year, without any initial denial or drama, or scene. The Bishop was not at the Embassy or Consulate yesterday or even anytime this year. Bishop has been in Canaanland all this week. The last time he applied for a visa, which was last year, he was issued without delay.”

He added, “We have contacted the US Embassy and they are as surprised as we are about this FAKE NEWS, which some media houses decided to spread.

“We encourage the Nigerian media to always follow the line of due diligence before rushing to press and try to at least reach the church from time to time, whenever items try to pass through the rumour mill. Professionalism and wisdom require this so as to maintain integrity and make the media trusted in society, particularly in this age that fake news has become the news.

“Bishop Oyedepo is a good friend of the US government and has a very good relationship with US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. He is a social entrepreneur, who has touched so many lives in Nigeria, Africa, United States and all around the world.”