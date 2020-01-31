US Embassy Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa To Donald Trump’s Country

The US Embassy in Nigeria has denied Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church visa to the country, Concise News reports.

Oyedepo was at the Lagos Embassy of the US on Thursday but was denied the visa with the officials telling him he is not qualified for renewal, urging him to try another time.

The development, caused a little drama as the preacher queried officials of the embassy for the refusal, saying he has been travelling to the US since the 1980s without committing any crime or breaking rules.

This Day reports that Oyedepo wanted to make some calls, but was barred from doing so at the precincts of the visa-issuing section of the embassy. The embassy has not made any statement about the incident.

Sources at the embassy, however, said the clergyman might have called some persons to intervene on his behalf with the visa finally issued.