US Discovers Longest Drug Smuggling Tunnel Owned By El Chapo

The U.S authorities announced the discovery of the longest cross-border drug tunnel in history, stretching nearly one mile from the Tijuana airport, Mexico, into the United States.

U.S. Border Patrol agents described the tunnel as the “most sophisticated they had seen,” with an extensive rail-and-cart system to rapidly transport drugs, forced-air ventilation and high-voltage electrical cables and panels.

The tunnel also had an elevator at its entrance and a complex drainage system. The 4,300ft passage is believed to have been built by El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel.

The passageway connected an industrial site in the Mexican city of Tijuana to the San Diego area in California.

There were no arrests made or drugs found. Authorities did not say who they suspected of being behind the tunnel.

San Diego customs official Cardell Morant said: “The sophistication and length of this tunnel demonstrates the time-consuming efforts transnational criminal organizations will undertake to facilitate cross-border smuggling.”

It was also reported that El Chapo sent some men to Germany to learn how to construct such underground passages to take millions of pounds’ worth of drugs into the US.