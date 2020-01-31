Transfer: Lazio Join Race To Sign Chelsea Striker As Inter Raise Offer

Inter Milan have made a fresh bid to try and sign Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud after a late attempt for Napoli’s Fernando Llorente fell through, according to Sky Sports News.

Antonio Conte’s Inter registered an interest in the 33-year-old before the January transfer window but were considering pulling out of the race for his signature due to concerns over their squad size being too big.

Chelsea will only let the Frenchman leave if they sign a replacement – they are not giving up on signing Dries Mertens from Napoli but are yet to agree a deal with the Italian side.

Earlier on Thursday, Lazio also entered the race to sign the France international and the Serie A side are looking to secure an agreement with Chelsea before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Lazio are looking to bring Giroud to the Stadio Olimpico on a two-and-a-half-year contract, worth an estimated €3m per season, according to Sky in Italy

Giroud has turned down two approaches from Newcastle this month, while the player would be open to a move to Tottenham.

Giroud’s current deal at Chelsea expires this summer and he has made just five Premier League appearances for the Blues this term.