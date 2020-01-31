Home » Transfer: Chelsea Youngster Rejects New Contract, Agrees To Join EPL Rival

January 31, 2020
Chelsea youngster, Tariq Lamptey, has rejected a new contract offer from the Blues, opting to sign for Premier League rival club Brighton, Goal reports.

The 19-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer, but the Blues were confident they would convince him to commit his future to the club.

Manager Frank Lampard brought Lamptey on against Arsenal in the Premier League and he has played in both their FA Cup fixtures this season.

However, Lamptey has informed Chelsea that he would not be signing an extension, forcing the Blues to accept an offer from Brighton to sell the youngster this month.

The teenager, who is currently behind captain Cezar Azpilicueta and Reece James in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge believes he is ready for first-team football in the Premier League and sees Brighton as the ideal next step in his development.

