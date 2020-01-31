Senator Shehu Sani Regains Freedom After Meeting Bail Conditions

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly Shehu Sani has regained freedom after been detained for 30 days by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Concise News understands that the former lawmaker was released on Thursday evening after meeting the bail conditions.

Senator Sani was granted bail in the sum of N10m by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Granting him bail, Justice Ekwo ordered Sani to produce a responsible citizen with a landed asset worth the N10m bail sum as surety.

He also ordered the defendant to deposit his passport with the court’s registry and directed that he must not travel out of the country without express permission of the court.

The judge also directed the court’s registry to verify the assets and title documents to be tendered as a guarantee by the surety.

Justice Ekwo also ordered the court’s registry to notify in writing the Nigeria Immigration Services that the defendant’s passport was in its custody.

He then adjourned trial till February 24, 25 and 26.

Concise News reports that the former lawmaker was arrested in December, and subsequently arraigned on two counts of bribery and advance fee fraud.

Some days after his arrest, operatives of the anti-agency searched his house in Maitama and moved to the house at Wuse 2.

The EFCC had arrested Sani for extorting $15,000 from the owner of ASD Motors, Sani Dauda in November 20, 2019, promising to give it to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, to influence some pending cases in court.

He was also alleged to have collected another $10,000 from Dauda to bribe Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC.

The former lawmaker has since denied all the allegations.