Senate To Probe Poor Performing Refineries In Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to investigate the poor state of the country’s refineries.

It is understood that despite the spending of a whopping $25 billion as regards turn around maintenance (TAM) in the last 25 years, the refineries remain moribund.

Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba State) brought a motion before the upper house, through a point of order, that led to the resolution to investigate the state of the refineries.

Senate, adopting the motion titled, “The Moribund Refineries In The Country,” mandated three of its committees to investigate them and report back to it.

Yusuf said billions of dollars had been spent on TAM of the refineries.

He said, “There is negligence on the part of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the non-functioning of the nation’s refineries.

“Accordingly, the Senate resolved to investigate their non-performance, urging the NNPC to do total overhaul of the refineries.”

It was gathered that the Senate also directed its committees on Petroleum, Upstream/Down Stream and Gas to carry out an oversight on the refineries in Nigeria and report back to the chamber.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said, “The committees are to investigate the TAM carried out by the NNPC and ascertain their current state.”