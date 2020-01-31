The police on Wednesday detained Offset, husband of American rapper Cardi B, at a Los Angeles shopping centre, after a tip that someone carried weapon in the parking lot.

According to Page Six, the police confirmed that the caller alleged that Offset and a set of people moved around the grove with weapons.

The person alleged to be carrying the weapon instantly disappeared from the scene, after which Cardi B’s husband and some others were detained for questioning.

The rapper was later released just before midnight, after two of his crew members claimed ownership of the weapons.

The crew members, Demetris Carter was booked for carrying a concealed firearm, and Tremaine Benson was booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

After his release, he told TMZ the situation was a misunderstanding and he has nothing but “love” for the LAPD.