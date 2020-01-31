Home » Police Confirm Arrest Of Teenager For Allegedly Raping 70-Year-Old Grandma

Police Confirm Arrest Of Teenager For Allegedly Raping 70-Year-Old Grandma

By - 45 minutes ago on January 31, 2020
Police Confirm Arrest Of Teenager For Allegedly Raping 70-Year-Old Grandma

Rape (Photo: WARDC)

The police in Plateau on Friday confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old, Marvellous Luka, who allegedly raped his 70-year-old grandmother.

Concise News reports that the police officer in charge of the case, Insp. Mulleng Alex, said that Luka, lives in Dangu-gu Village, Ampang West District of Mangu, Plateau.

Alex said that the suspect has been charged and would soon appear before a High Court in Pankshin, Plateau for trial.

The police alleged that the suspect in his “confessional” statement, said that he attacked his grandmother in her room while sleeping.

“I was ‘sexually charged and I couldn’t help myself at that moment and resorted to having sex with her.

“My grandmother cried for help but I overpowered her and had my way.

“She tried holding me down but I escaped and ran to a market where I push wheel barrow for a living.

“I later saw a group of people who came after me, beat me up and handed me over to the police.

“It is the devil’s handwork. I want my grandfather and the elders in my village to forgive me,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Mary Samuel, who witnessed the attack, said she heard the victim’s call for help while fetching water from the tap,

“I was shocked at what I saw. I tried to hold him down but he escaped. I raised an alarm and he was later apprehended in a market where he works.

“I took a wrapper which was on the floor and covered the woman,” she said.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.