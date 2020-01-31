PDP Chairman Talks About Zoning Of 2023 Presidential Ticket

National Chairman of Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said that the party is at the moment more concerned with rebuilding it than zoning of 2023 presidential ticket.

Secondus told journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, that the issue of zoning would be looked into at the appropriate time.

He said, “Today we are more concerned in rebuilding our party. When the time comes for the nomination of a Presidential candidate the party will come out with its position.

“You know the Constitution allows everybody, whether you are from north, whether you are from south, to contest.

“No one is going to stop anyone from contesting even when it is zoned to a particular region, and I have been talking about this in the past.

“So, every person still has a right to contest; so, if you are qualified and desire to run for the office of the President you are free to contest.”

Secondus also said that the PDP was not ruling out merging with other parties to reclaim power at the centre.

“Why not, when the time comes, if there is need for people to pull their resources and pull their strength together, it can happen, it is possible,” he said.

“Our focus is in making sure that our party is strong and viral and ready to win elections.”