Oyo: Governor Makinde Recalls Five Sacked BCOS Directors

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reinstated five directors of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) sacked by the immediate past governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi.

Concise News understands that the directors were sacked on 26th February, 2016 by Ajimobi without proper recourse to the civil service rules and legality.

However, Executive Chairman of BCOS, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Thursday told reporters that the directors have recalled back to the civil service.

The reinstated directors are Peter Ajayi of the Commercial Services Department, Segun Lawale of the Administration and Supply Department, Engineer Akinniyi Akinlabi of the Engineering Services Department, Oyeboade Oyewole of the News and Current Affairs Department and Ademola Adeniyi of the Programmes Department.

Speaking further, Oyelade said the move by the governor was in line with justice for those that were sacked without following the civil service rules.

Oyelade also advised them to justify their reinstatement to the civil service and contribute positively to the ongoing efforts of repositioning the corporation.

He congratulated the directors, adding that the governor expects them to get to work immediately without any kind of disruption to the system presently on ground.