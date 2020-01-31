Home » Offset: Why Police Detained Cardi B’s Husband Revealed

After his release, Offset told TMZ the situation was a misunderstanding (image courtesy: Getty Images / Bennett Raglin)

The police on Wednesday detained Offset, husband of American rapper Cardi B, at a  Los Angeles shopping centre  because they got a tip-off that someone carried weapon in the parking lot.

According to Page Six, the police confirmed that the caller alleged that Offset and a set of people moved around the grove with guns.

The person alleged to be carrying the weapon instantly disappeared from the scene, after which Cardi B’s husband and some others were detained for questioning.

The rapper was later released just before midnight, after two of his crew members claimed ownership of the guns.

While Demetris Carter was booked for carrying a concealed firearm, Tremaine Benson was booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

After his release, Offset told TMZ the situation was a misunderstanding and that he had nothing but “love” for the LAPD.

