Odion Ighalo: Man United In Talks To Sign Nigerian, 50-50 Chance Transfer’ll Beat Deadline Day

As the January transfer window is about to be shut, English Premier League (EPL) giants, Manchester United are in talks to sign former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Odion Jude Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua of China.

Concise News understands that Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign Ighalo, 30 on a six-month loan deal, however, their late attempt is believed to be unsuccessful.

Ighalo, an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) medalist with Nigeria has had stint in England with Watford.

According to Sky Sports, the chances of a deal being completed before the 11pm deadline rated “50-50”.

Ighalo won the Chinese FA Cup with Shanghai Shenhua in December – the first club trophy of his career.

Marcus Rashford’s injury has certainly left Manchester United even lighter up front following Romelu Lukaku’s departure in the summer.

The club were confident of signing Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg this month, but he chose Borussia Dortmund instead, going on to score five goals in two games for his new side.

On Thursday, United announced the capture of highly-rated Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on a five-and-a-half years deal.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has contributed 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting Clube de Portugal.

He has made 19 senior appearances for his country and was part of the successful squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

He joined the British heavyweights after they shook off a last-minute tussle from FC Barcelona.