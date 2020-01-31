Home » NYSC: FG Starts Payment Of N33,000 ‘Allawee’ To Corps Members (Screenshots)

By - 41 minutes ago on January 31, 2020
Members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) have received their newly-hiked monthly allowance of N33, 000, Concise News reports.

Concise News reported that the Director-General of the NYSC Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim had announced the increment during a working visit to the NYSC Secretariat in Bauchi.

He said the increase, from N19,800, was in line with the new minimum wage approved by the Federal Government. According to a statement released on the NYSC official Facebook page, Ibrahim said provisions for the new allowance had been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities.”

Ibrahim had in September hinted that the monthly allowance of corps members would be increased “immediately the federal government starts the payment of the new minimum wage.”

This news platform learned that corps members began receiving credit alerts for the new allowance with many of them taking to Twitter to confirm it as seen below:

 

