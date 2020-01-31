NYSC: FG Starts Payment Of N33,000 ‘Allawee’ To Corps Members (Screenshots)

Members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) have received their newly-hiked monthly allowance of N33, 000, Concise News reports.

Concise News reported that the Director-General of the NYSC Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim had announced the increment during a working visit to the NYSC Secretariat in Bauchi.

He said the increase, from N19,800, was in line with the new minimum wage approved by the Federal Government. According to a statement released on the NYSC official Facebook page, Ibrahim said provisions for the new allowance had been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities.”

Ibrahim had in September hinted that the monthly allowance of corps members would be increased “immediately the federal government starts the payment of the new minimum wage.”

This news platform learned that corps members began receiving credit alerts for the new allowance with many of them taking to Twitter to confirm it as seen below:

#NYSC members when they receive the 33k Alert. 🤣

Buhari thank you, at least you have put smiles on our children's face. https://t.co/Qc74FUFpVh — Charles E. O. (@OziboOfficial) January 31, 2020

I just woke up to 33k alert ehhh..

FG issa goal!

This is the kinda alert I love waking up to 😍#NYSC pic.twitter.com/lryl7pXkr8 — LagosBakerPlug🎂🍰 (@Bennie_baby1) January 31, 2020

Waw! my 33k has drop, plz how much is bride price now and. and two bedroom aprtment in Lekki" think it's time 2 settle down 😋 #NYSC — FreeMoh ☆🇳🇬 (@SafiyanFreeman) January 31, 2020

NYSC please I need 12months to be added to my service year,I want to obey the clarion call again, again and again.#NYSC — CHIEf , THE DADDY™ 🦁👳 (@umar_ayotunde) January 31, 2020

#NYSC Finally I can start wearing my fully kitted NYSC uniform 24/7.

Whenever you see any corp member passing by, just holla. pic.twitter.com/JSaIJglKOZ — Habib Zakawanu Onoruoyiza (@Zak_21stCM) January 31, 2020

Present NYSC members to the past ones after seeing 33k alert 😅#NYSC pic.twitter.com/ZAXt1XApBj — IZY 💎 (@izybaby01) January 31, 2020

#NYSC please can I serve again? I wantu build house from this 33k ☺️ meanwhile please vote PMB for 3rd and if he pays our Arrears… vote him for 4th term ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Y3l6dQIaaF — Scofield Steven (@ScofieldSteven1) January 31, 2020

So person go do #NYSC and collect 33k only to finish service and be looking for job of 30k — adeDamola (@da_moxy) January 31, 2020

Batch A #NYSC Corp members after receiving the 33k only to realize they’ve got just 1 month left. pic.twitter.com/KVw2PipbEb — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) January 31, 2020

Guys!!!!! So the 33k is for real! Woke up to this. FG has done it again. #NYSC #allowee pic.twitter.com/QByjjltAAN — Olayemi Moses Tomi (@tomi_moses) January 31, 2020

I swear to GOD

Na 33k #NYSC dey pay for real pic.twitter.com/1mOCLPVcJb — wonder man (@Hardharms) January 31, 2020

Corp members tonight after #NYSC paid their 33k allowee pic.twitter.com/jyxe4ruLPb — Pastor Clinton😇 (@Pastor_CVB) January 31, 2020

“if i had known, i would have spilled over in the university and enjoy this new 33,000 NYSC allawee but i rushed to graduate with my set just to collect that 19,800” #NYSC https://t.co/aXdMPpNEXd — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) January 29, 2020