For the past few days, the social media community has been buzzing after a news of Nollywood actress Lola Alao maltreating her late colleague Aisha Abimbola’s children surfaced online.

Concise News gathered that few days ago, the news surfaced after a Instagram blog made the allegations which Alao alongside some of her colleagues debunked.

Recall that Alao won the custody case over the two children of Abimbola who battled cancer and died on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Canada.

Alao who was authorized to be their custodian in Canada, North America after a court ruling was accused of maltreating the children, Lashe and Keji.

But in a live video with actress, Iyabo Ojo, Abimbola’s son dismissed the claims saying they were doing fine.

“…I am fine ma…Mummy bought me a phone…ma, can I talk to all the people talking bad about my mummy cos it is not true….”

Iyabo Ojo cuts in “No, you don’t need to, you are too young to join in this live video, if I had known you were the one, I wouldn’t have picked….you owe no one any explanations….how are you? Are you happy? Is your sister happy?”

“Yes ma, I am happy…my sister is happy, we are happy, see her playing there” the young boy responds.