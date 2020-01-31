Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, Jan. 31st, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, January 31st, 2020.

Insecurity: Details Of Buhari’s Meeting With Service Chiefs Revealed

The National Security Adviser (NSA) in Nigeria, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, has rubbished insinuations that Thursday’s meeting of the National Security Council discussed the fate of the country’s service chiefs. President Muhammadu Buhari met with heads of Nigeria’s security outfits one day after some federal lawmakers advised him change his service chiefs following due to the ongoing security challenges in some parts of the country.

WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus a global emergency. The chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that “the main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries.”

Malabu Oil Deal: Court Grants Ex-AGF Adoke N50m Bail

Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke has been granted bail in the sum of N50m and one surety by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada. According to the ruling by Justice Othman Musa on Thursday, the surety must be a Nigerian citizen with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and must also appear with the defendant throughout the period of trial.

Malabu Oil Deal: Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Petroleum Minister Dan Etete

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum Dan Etete over his involvement in the Malabu Oil scam. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of the Nigerian government filed an exparte application for the arrest of Etete to reveal the truth about the Malabu oil scam.

PDP Chairman Talks About Zoning Of 2023 Presidential Ticket

National Chairman of Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said that the party is at the moment more concerned with rebuilding it than zoning of 2023 presidential ticket. Secondus told journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, that the issue of zoning would be looked into at the appropriate time. He said, “Today we are more concerned in rebuilding our party. When the time comes for the nomination of a Presidential candidate the party will come out with its position.”

Senate Confirms Newly-appointed CBN Deputy Governor Obiora

The nomination of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora for appointment as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been confirmed by the Senate. President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, urged the Senate to screen and confirm the appointment of Obiora for the position. The confirmation of Obiora followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions by the Senate.

