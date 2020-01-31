Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Celebrate Anniversary With Loved-Up Photo

Singer, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola on Thursday celebrated their three years relationship anniversary with a stunning photo fans cannot but crush on.

Recall that the singer had said he met Temi when her sister, DJ Cuppy, who is his friend invited him for one of her numerous events in London, United Kingdom.

Shortly after, their relationship was made public and ever since then, their relationship has continued to wax stronger, making them be the faves of many.

In celebrating their love, the billionaire did not write much epistle as expected by many, as she only shared a cute photo of them with the caption “3 years 🤍.’

In her response, Temi’s sister and female disc jockey, Cuppy who could not hekp but gush over the photo wrote “Okay, f*** this, I’m getting a boyfriend”

Let’s hope their love leads to marriage, as Mr Eazi in December 2019, hinted that he might be the next in line for marriage.

“E be like say na me be the next on the line” he wrote in pidgin.