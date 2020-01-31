Mercy Johnson: I Have Grown Past Playing Nude Scenes

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has explained that she stepped back from playing nude scenes because age is telling on her and she is answerable to many people.

Johnson who recently premiered her new movie, “Legend Of Inikpin” made this known in a recent chat with Goldmyne TV.

According to the mother of four, she has grown past that stage and she wouldn’t want her kids to question her on such roles some day.

“When I do that, what would the younger girls do? When you grow past a certain level, you try to go ahead and do better. For me, you don’t need people to tell you what’s right or wrong,” she said.

“Age is telling on me. I’ve grown past that level, I’m answerable to too many people: my husband, my kids. I hate to embarrass them in any way. My daughter is growing.

“She gets hold of my phone sometimes, begins to google, and goes like, ‘Mum, my friends said…’ And they’re very inquisitive.

“I don’t think it’s (playing nude scenes) something I want to do to make my kids question me in any way or have something in their mind that they want to ask and they can’t.

“My sense of maturity is better, my judgments are better. Some of the errors I made in the past are things that I wouldn’t do now. Some choices I made back then I wouldn’t make now.”

Meawhile, she had said that her quest to do something different birthed the idea of “Legend Of Inikpin”

The actress is arguably one of the best Nollywood has produced, as she is best known for her perfect interpretation of roles.