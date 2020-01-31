Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Friday, January 31st 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Friday January 31st, 2020.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Clears Air On ‘Collecting Bribe From Buhari’

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has rubbished the allegation that he struck a deal with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Kanu vowed never to collect bribe from the federal government, especially now that his parents are dead.

The IPOB leader was accused of striking a deal and collecting money from the government ahead of the burial of his parents.

Kanu’s parents, late HRH Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, late Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu-Kanu, will be buried on Friday, February 14, 2020. Read more here.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Secretary Hits Buhari’s Spokesperson, Raises Grave Allegation Against Presidency

Amaka Ekwo, the Press Secretary to Nnamdi Kanu, the controversial leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has slammed Garba Shehu, the official spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari as “shameless”.

Ekwo further alleged that there are plans to terminate her principal, Kanu.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, Shehu asserted that Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe should be in correctional facility because he failed to provide Kanu, a self-exiled leader of the proscribed IPOB.

Abaribe signed the bond for a Nigerian court to release Kanu on bail few years back. Subsequently, Kanu, who was battling legal matters with the West African nation’s government secretly departed the shores of Nigeria. Read more here.

