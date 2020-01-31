Latest Benue State News Online Today January 31st 2020

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said he was attacked by suspected herdsmen while at his farm located along Makurdi-Naka road in Makurdi, the state capital, last week.

During an interactive session with reporters in Makurdi on Monday, Ortom said he would not bow to the attempt to intimidate him for speaking up for his people.

He also reiterated his call for arrest and prosecution of Miyetti Allah leaders for allegedly instigating violence against farmers in Benue state. Read more here.

Ortom Speaks Of Mosquito Free Village In Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that there is a village that has been known to be mosquito-free in the state.

While commissioning the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism in Makurdi on Tuesday, Ortom said the world should take interest in knowing the reason behind the mosquito free nature of the village.

He said hospitality and tourism businesses and not oil, are the driving forces behind the development of most advanced economies of the world. Read more here.

Benue Police Arrest 19 Kidnap, Armed Robbery Suspects

The Benue State police command has confirmed the arrest of 19 suspects for armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mukkadas Garba who disclosed this in a release, said the arrest of the suspects was part of efforts to maintain the peace and stability of the state.

He said the command had employed various preventive measures including foot and vehicular patrols, regular stops and raids of black spots to secure the state. Read more here.

Benue: Court Adjourns Suswam’s Trial Over Alleged 3.1bn Fraud

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned the trial of former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam until January 31.

Justice Abang gave the ruling after the defence counsel informed the court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s counsel, Leke Atolagbe, had just served them with the additional proof of evidence in the ongoing case.