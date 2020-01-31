Latest Benue State News Online Today January 31st 2020

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Friday, January 31st, 2020, on Concise News.
Here are the latest Benue news headlines
Benue: Ortom Reveals How Herdsmen Attacked Him In Makurdi
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said he was attacked by suspected herdsmen while at his farm located along Makurdi-Naka road in Makurdi, the state capital, last week.
During an interactive session with reporters in Makurdi on Monday, Ortom said he would not bow to the attempt to intimidate him for speaking up for his people.
He also reiterated his call for arrest and prosecution of Miyetti Allah leaders for allegedly instigating violence against farmers in Benue state. Read more here.
Ortom Speaks Of Mosquito Free Village In Benue
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that there is a village that has been known to be mosquito-free in the state.
While commissioning the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism in Makurdi on Tuesday, Ortom said the world should take interest in knowing the reason behind the mosquito free nature of the village.
He said hospitality and tourism businesses and not oil, are the driving forces behind the development of most advanced economies of the world. Read more here.
Benue Police Arrest 19 Kidnap, Armed Robbery Suspects
The Benue State police command has confirmed the arrest of 19 suspects for armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.
Commissioner of Police in the state, Mukkadas Garba who disclosed this in a release, said the arrest of the suspects was part of efforts to maintain the peace and stability of the state.
He said the command had employed various preventive measures including foot and vehicular patrols, regular stops and raids of black spots to secure the state. Read more here.
Benue: Court Adjourns Suswam’s Trial Over Alleged 3.1bn Fraud
Suswam and the then Commissioner for Finance in his administration, Omadachi Oklobia, are being prosecuted before the court on N3.1 billion money laundering charges. Read more here.
And that's all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines.