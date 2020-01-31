‘Keke,’ ‘Okada’ Accidents Killing Lagosians, Govt. Explains Ban

The Lagos Government has explained that the ban on “Okada” and tricycles called “Keke” is in line with state’s Transport Reforms Laws of 2018.

Concise News understands that the Lagos State Government banned “Okada” and “Keke” in major roads in six local government areas of the commercial center with effect from February 1, 2020.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known on Monday in Ikeja, the state capital while addressing newsmen after the State Security Council Meeting.

According to him, the affected areas include: “Apapa LGA and Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, then Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.”

The development has stirred controversies among Lagosians with the government in a tweet on its handle, explaining that the move was in line with the laws of the state.

It noted that the use of Keke and Okada has increased the rate of accidents in Lagos as 1000 of such were reported in the state between 2016 and 2019 in government-owned hospitals.

This is as it claimed 600 deaths have been recorded through these accidents, with the crime rate going sky-high, too.

Also, it explained commercial tricycle and motorcycle riders do not obey traffic laws and have contributed to the rise in traffic congestion.