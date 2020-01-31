Insecurity: Jonathan Speaks On High Level Of Killings In Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the spate of killings and widespread violence in the country, noting that many Nigerians are becoming victims of insecurity.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, the former Nigerian leader made this known when he received the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) who paid him a solidarity visit over the attack on his Bayelsa residence in December.

The statement added that Jonathan told the delegation that he was worried about the fate of “ordinary Nigerians” if he could suffer such attack despite his status.

The former president added that the fact that a soldier lost his life in that attack saddens him, saying, “that young man wouldn’t have died, the way he did, if he was not protecting me.”

“Whenever people come to me, just as you people have come, to talk about that attack, I feel worried about the general society,” Jonathan was quoted to have said.

”Whenever I consider that people could do that to a former President who has reasonable security guarding him, my mind reaches out to the rest of Nigerians who do not have that level of protection.

“I am worried that so many people are becoming victims of sporadic shootings, kidnappings and so on. I believe that the country will get over the kind of insecurity it currently faces.”

Jonathan’s comments come a day after the National Assembly demanded the sack of the Service Chiefs over the high level of insecurity in the country.

The ex-president also met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday over what was said to be about the spate of killings in the nation.