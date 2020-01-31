Home » Insecurity: Gunmen Abduct District Head, Son In Zamfara

January 31, 2020
Unknown Gunmen

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the district head of Gayari in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Hassan Mohammed and his son.

Concise News learned that the traditional ruler and his child were abducted when suspected bandits raided the community on Thursday night.

According to a resident of the community, Abubakar Sani, the bandits had AK 47 rifles and began shooting sporadically when there was an attempt to rescue the district head and his two sons.

”One of Mohammed’s sons fell off a motorcycle and made his way back home,” he said.

Mohammed Shehu, spokesman of the police command in Zamfara, was quoted as saying they have not received any briefing about the incident.

