Ihedioha: PDP Leaders Take Protest To US, UK Embassies

The leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday took their protest to the embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom in Abuja.

The National Chairman of the main opposition party, Uche Secondus, said their presence was to present protest papers to the embassies.

He lamented the January 14 Supreme Court judgement which sacked Chief Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State, adding that it should be reviewed.

He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari has lost control of the security of the nation and so should resign.

He also alleged that the judiciary and the NASS have been caged.