I Left My Husband After Getting What I Wanted- Yvonne Jegede

It may sound interesting, but Nollywood screen goddess Yvonne Jegede, in a comment section on Instagram said she left her estranged husband after getting what she wanted.

Concise News reports that Jegede shared a photo from a movie shoot where she stood close to her screen husband, fanning him while he ate.

Reacting, a follower identified as @Realemos3 said if the actress had done same to her husband, he wouldn’t have dumped her.

“How I wish you did this to your real husband, he would not have left you”

This however, didn’t go down well with the mother of one, who said her husband didn’t dump her, but she left him.

“Oh, he didn’t leave me, I left him after I got what I wanted , now that you know, do you feel like killing yourself?” she wrote.

How Jegede Copes With Having Broken Marriage

Last year, Jegede said she has picked up the broken pieces of her life and moved on following the crash of her barely two-year-old marriage to Olakunle Fawole.

According to the single parent, she has since bounced back to movie sets and is eager to “double her hustle” for her son’s sake.

“Certainly, my new status would impact on the type of roles I would accept. Now, I would only do big jobs that can fetch more money, because school fees is coming and the bank account has to look nice to be able to afford the expenses. I would be a lot busier this year,” she said.

“Having my baby was a journey; more like an experience I can never forget. Motherhood has taught me endurance and patience. There are times I would want to sleep but I cannot because my baby is awake and I would have to keep him company.”