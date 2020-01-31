Gokada, Max Riders Protest Okada Restriction In Lagos (Photos)

Some commercial motorcycle operators in Lagos State have protested the recent restriction of Okada and tricycle movement in some parts of the Southwest state.

Concise News reports that state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, had earlier announced that the government would enforce the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas, as well as major highways and bridges from February 1.

Omotosho explained that the decision was taken after a robust assessment of the debate on the rate of accidents in Lagos, saying security and safety of the lives of the residents were paramount.

The commissioner also warned that all offenders and violators would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the state.

However, the operators which include majorly that of Gokada and Max riders staged a peaceful protest from Oregun road to the government secretariat in Ikeja.

Bearing various placards, the protesters appealed to the state government to regulate their services and not restrict them from operating, saying Okada riding is their source of livelihood.

The protesters appealed to the state government to seeks ways of regulating their services and not restrict them from operating in several parts of the state.

Addressing the protesters, Bisi Yusuf, a member of the state House of Assembly who represents Alimosho constituency 1, said the riders would be called for a meeting by the assembly.

He asked them to adhere to the law and to conduct themselves appropriately, promising that the issue would be addressed.

“We will do the reasonable thing. But pending that very time, please conduct yourself the way you have done today,” he said.

“Now the government has made pronouncement on this issue. Kindly keep to the law until we call you back. Please we will call you back but you have to maintain the law and exhibit the same conduct which you have exhibited today.”