Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola-Salako has dismissed rumours that her marriage with popular activist Kayode Salako had hit the rocks.

Concise News reports that there have been online speculations that Foluke and Salako’s marriage crashed and they would be speaking officially on February 5, 2020 on the purported dissolution.

Debunking the rumour on her Instagram handle, Foluke showered praises on her husband, while saying” It’s our lives, it’s our love, it’s our conviction, nobody was there when we started so nobody should act like he owns a sense of entitlement to our marriage cos its beyond anyone.

“Thanx to everyone that reached out to me one way or another I love and appreciate u all and most importantly ayinde me @olukayodesalako thanx for being my rock, my ben10😜my superman😂😂🤣my everything I love u so much and it’s about us and nobody else. No matter how anyone trys to do aproko on our union it’s all about us my love. Happy birthday to me,happy anniversary to us in advance

The actress’ husband had also dismissed the rumour in a statement saying: “Let me use this opportunity to remind those, who are expecting the marriage to go the way of many others in Foluke’s industry, that ours will be seven years old already on February 15, 2020, and we are still ever committed to continue to run it under the gracious permission and endowments of our creator.

“I am confirming it authoritatively for the umpteenth time that my marriage to Foluke Daramola Salako is still intact. We have not broken up. We are not separated. We are still a blessed couple under His gracious stead and divine purpose.”