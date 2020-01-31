Home » Deadline Day: Zidane Speaks On Bale Leaving Madrid For Tottenham

January 31, 2020

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the possibility of Gareth Bale joining Tottenham from, with the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett saying reports of a possible Deadline Day move are “made up”.

A report in The Times suggested Spurs had made a breakthrough with regards to securing Bale’s return to the Premier League club.

However, Zidane told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Madrid derby: “Gareth is here with us and I am counting on him. I am not contemplating this possibility.”

Following Zidane’s comments, Sky Sports News Quoted Barnett as saying: “I won’t comment on made up stories.”

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

