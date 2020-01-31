Home » Deadline Day: Arsenal Fans Speak As Cedric Joins EPL Outfit

Deadline Day: Arsenal Fans Speak As Cedric Joins EPL Outfit

By - 17 minutes ago on January 31, 2020
Cedric Soares joins Arsenal from Southampton. Photo: Twitter@charles_watts

Arsenal fans are excited over the club’s signing of defender Cedric  Soares on loan from Southampton on the January transfer deadline day for 2020.

Concise News reported that Cedric will be on loan at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the season with his departure coming after the arrival of Kyle-Walker-Peters at St. Mary’s.

“Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at [the] international level,” according to Arsenal’s Technical Director Edu.

“He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality. I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy. We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.”

The player, 28, was snapped up in a loan fee of about £1 million which will cover up his weekly wages of around £65,000. Arsenal also have an obtain to sign the Portuguese permanently when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Arsenal fans, following the player’s arrival, took to social media platform Twitter to laud his signing, expressing optimism that he is a good addition to the side.

Gunners Speak On Defender’s Arrival 

Below are some of the reactions to Cedric’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium:

