Davido Says Good Heart Does Not Work In Nigeria

Award-winning singer Davido who is also known to be a philanthropist is of the opinion that having a good heart is not favourable in Nigeria.

The event that led to such opinion by Davido is unclear, but he said that in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

“Good heart no dey work for naija” he tweeted.

This statement by the DMW generated different reactions from his fans on the micro-blogging platform, with many appealing to him not to relent in rendering helps to the needy.