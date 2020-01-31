CBN Governor Emefiele Summoned Over Unpaid $53m Garnishee

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, to appear before it over an unpaid $53 million garnishee order.

Concise News reports that the summons, understood to be the second in two months, is in favour of Joe Agi (SAN) and a team of lawyers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the aforementioned court had on November 20, 2019, under Form 15, issued the summons to Emefiele in the case FHC/ABJ/CS/1193/2017 instituted against CBN as Garnishee/Respondent, Linas International Limited and the Minister of Finance as Judgment Debtors Garnishees.

“The plaintiff/judgment creditor obtained Garnishee Order Absolute against the Central Bank of Nigeria in this matter on the July 5, 2019, for $70 million and the same sum remains partially unsatisfied till date to the tune of $53 million,” the judgement said.

It was learned that when the matter came up for hearing on 23 January, Emefiele was not in court and upon hearing from Mr. J. C. Njikonye, counsel to Agi, that Emefiele was “served the judgment summons but is not in court and not represented, Justice Ekwo said ‘an order is hereby made adjourning this case to enable Mr. Godwin Emefiele appear in court as stated on the summons and answer to the issue thereto on the next date of hearing.”

The next date of hearing is February 26.

The court added that “either party that desires to postpone the hearing must apply to the court as soon as possible for that purpose and if the application is based on any matter of fact, he must be prepared to give proof of those decisions

“The parties are required to bring forward all the evidence by witnesses or by documents which each of them desires to rely on in support of his own case and in contradiction of that of his opponent. The proof will be required at the hearing, and not on a subsequent day. Parties failing to bring their evidence forward at the proper time may find themselves absolutely precluded from abducting it at all, or at best only allowed to do so on payment of substantial costs to the other side, and on such other terms as the court thinks fair to impose.”