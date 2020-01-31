CAN Frowns At Renewed Killings In Plateau

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 Northern states and Abuja, has condemned in strong terms the renewed attacks and killings in Kuben, Mangu and Kwatas in Bokkos local government areas of Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau State.

Their Chairman, Rev Yakubu Pam, in a statement issued in Jos, noted that the ugly development dampens the excitement of the people of Plateau, who had joyfully crossed over from 2019 to 2020 with lots of hope and aspirations for the year 2020.

He expressed regret that merchants of death and agents of satan had emerged from their hiding places well armed and were attacking, killing, destroying homes and properties of innocent people of the two affected local government areas under questionable circumstances.

Pam assured the people of Bokkos and Mangu and other restive communities in Plateau state that God would intervene in what had befallen them, saying that “Almighty God is in charge of the affairs of His people.”

He said, “God is watching over the current happenings in parts of the North especially Plateau state that has become the target of insurgents and attackers.”

He assured the government and the people of the state that God would not forsake nor abandon them at their trying moment.

Pam also assured that “God is coming to rescue them from the hands of their tormentors,” and they should not allow their hearts to be troubled over the unfolding events.

He urged them to remain faithful in serving the Almighty as the creator of both Heaven and Earth.

The Northern Christian leader also condemned in strong terms, the recent gruesome murder of Ropvil Daciya Dalep, who was until then a 200-level student of the University of Maiduguri and others from the state, who were kidnapped on their way to Maiduguri to carry out legitimate assignments.

He enjoined Northern governors not to be deterred by the current antics of insurgents but brace up to the recent security challenges by bringing the perpetrators of evil in the society to justice.

He said that leaders of communities affected by the recent incidents of attacks and killings in Plateau and other parts of the North should be held accountable “to open up to the government and security agencies by disclosing the people that are perpetrating the heinous crimes in the restive communities so that these evil merchants can be brought to justice.”