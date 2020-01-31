Home » Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Attends Trump’s Rally In Iowa

Biafra: IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu Attends Trump's Rally In Iowa

By - 43 minutes ago on January 31, 2020
Biafra: IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu Attends Trump's Rally In Iowa

Nnamdi Kanu at the GOP rally in Iowa/Twitter

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is attending the political rally of United States President, Donald Trump in Des Moines Iowa.

The IPOB leader who has never hidden his admiration for the US President took to his Twitter handle to announce his presence at the rally.

He stressed that he was in the VIP section where he could see some of the Republican Party’s heavyweights.

Kanu tweeted: “It’s my pleasure be at Trump Rally in Des Moines Iowa, by the way, VIP section, and I could see some @GOP heavyweights. The energy in the place is electrifying. The people of USA love @realDonaldTrump #MAGA #Biafra will be great again.”

Trump is seeking reelection for second term in office in the presidential election that will hold later in November this year.

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

