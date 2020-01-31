Benue: Suswam Transferred N3.1bn Into My Account- Bureau de Change Operator

Abubakar Umar, an Abuja-based Bureau De Change (BDC) Operator, told Justice Okon Abang at the Federal High Court, Abuja that the money was transferred through a company, Elixir Investment, in bits into his company, Fanffash Resources at the Zenith Bank.

Suswam and the then Commissioner for Finance in his administration, Omadachi Oklobia, are being prosecuted before the court on N3.1 billion money laundering charges.

They were accused by the EFCC of diverting the money which was said to be part of the proceeds of the sale of some shares of Benue State in a company.

Senator Suswam, a former Governor of Benue State, presently represents Benue North-East Senatorial District.

The trial is still ongoing before Justice Abang.

Ortom’s Govt. To Recruit 5,000 Teachers

In related news, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has approved the recruitment of 5,000 primary school teachers to fill existing vacancies in schools across the state.

Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Makurdi.

According to Akase, the recruitment of the primary school teachers will commence this year.

“The Governor has already set up a committee headed by Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, to provide modalities for employment of the 5,000 teachers.

“They must be holders of Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor of Education Degrees.

“This is one decision among many others taken by this administration in fulfillment of Governor Samuel Ortom’s promise to strengthen education.

“The Governor believes that the Benue child deserves the very best level of education and to achieve the target, he has decided that the starting point is to raise the quality of manpower we have in the state,” he said.