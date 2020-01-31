Benue: Ortom Sues For Calm, Gives Security Agents Directive On Land Dispute

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has called on warring communities at Tyo-Mu settlement in the outskirts of Makurdi town, to sheath their swords and give peace a chance, Concise News reports.

Residents of Tyo-Mu community, a satellite settlement in the outskirts of Makurdi, last Saturday night burnt down houses in the area and destroyed property worth millions of Naira over land dispute.

The residents of the community, a fast growing settlement, have a history of protracted land crisis, which predates the incumbent administration and often assumed the dimension of indigenes/settlers.

Ortom, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Anthony Ijohor, stated this while on an assessment of the damage to property at the settlement.

Ortom, who led a delegation of top government officials for the assessment visit, said his administration was embarrassed by the level of damage caused by the warring groups.

He said it was embarrassing to see brothers take up arms against each other in this manner.

Ortom, therefore, directed security operatives to apprehend those responsible for the crisis for prosecution.

He said his administration was going to bring its full might on the community to ensure that peace and tranquility was restored.

“As a state and government, we felt very embarrassed because the period we have found ourselves in Benue does not give us the luxury of crisis among ourselves.

“We are surprised that brothers, who have lived together for over 60 years, sudden; would engage in this kind of massive destruction. At the end, they are the same people to suffer the losses.

“How do we now replace what has been burnt down? Look at the level of destruction; it is something that is very serious, especially in terms of cost.”

The governor blamed the crises on land disruptions and the effects of urbanisation that was catching up with the community, and regretted that it had assumed the shape of indigenes and settlers dichotomy.

“The urban area is catching up with this settlement and we are now having issues of indigenes/settlers violence.

“Please restrain yourselves; no revenge mission. The state will protect all citizens and look into the matter and see what is best to do for the people” he assured.

The governor disclosed that no life was lost in the crisis.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Chairperson, Makurdi Local Government, Mrs Mwuese Agber, commended the security operatives for ensuring that the crisis did not escalate.

Agber said that the security operatives were always on hand to ensure that peace reigned in the area since the beginning of the crisis in December 2019.

Speaking to the NAN, the Benue Police Command confirmed that six persons were arrested so far in connection with the crisis.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Catherine Anene, divulged that that the Commissioner also held peace meeting with stakeholders within the community and they all agreed that peace must reign.

Hundreds of households were deserted while several houses were burnt to ashes.